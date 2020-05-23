News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-23 15:23:20 -0500') }} football Edit

A look back at the 2015 recruiting class

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers were coming off of a 10-3 season and a Miami Beach Bowl win heading into the 2015 season. Recruiting was on the upswing. They finished 76th in the nation in the 2015 recruiting r...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}