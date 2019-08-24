We have finally reached the 150th year of College Football, with week zero starting us off with a massive bang. After several months of anxiously waiting a brand new season is upon us. Fans from all walks of life will travel countless hours, spend a lot of money just to see their teams take to the battlefield and go to war for that school.

For 150 years, College Football has brought fans from across the world together to make memories that have been passed down through the years. From the traditions to the memories, as we celebrate a new season let's remember the past.

From generation to generation College Football has been a way of life for years with no sign of stopping. As a new season approaches, you can feel the ghost of the greats like Knute Rockne and Bear Bryant and Woody Haynes. You can also feel the history being made every week by the likeness of Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban.

A new season brings hope, excitement, and a new opportunity to make memories that will last a lifetime with people you love. As the 2019 season gets underway, enjoy the moment, celebrate the priceless traditions, and make memories that will last throughout the next 150 years of College Football.

The 2019 season is set to be one of the most historic seasons that the College Football world has ever seen. It's a celebration, it's a new beginning, and it's a clean slate. To you College Football fan, enjoy everything this season has to offer from the extreme highs to the heartbreaking lows, enjoy every second.