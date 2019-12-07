Memphis, Tennessee:

The game started with an onside kick that the Tigers would recover, but would be called back after a questionable call. This was a championship game for the ages as both teams kept throwing haymakers the entire game. The Tigers came out on top 29-24 to clinch a school first AAC Championship and a bid to the Cotton Bowl.

Cincinnati would then take over on the Memphis 30 yard line. The Bearcats would strike first, taking an early 7-0 lead over the Tigers.

Memphis would answer on the ensuing possession with a Riley Patterson field goal to make it 7-3 Bearcats.

The Tigers would take the lead 10-7 with 2:36 left in the first after a 65 yard Antonio Gibson touchdown run.

Cincinnati was able to regain the lead with just 2:38 left in the half, behind a Desmond Ridder 15 yard run.

The Bearcats were able to maintain the 14-10 lead at the break.

Memphis opened the second half with a bang scoring within the first three minutes of the second half. It was Brady White with the QB keeper to retake a 17-14 Memphis lead with 11:59 to play in the 3rd.

Cincinnati regains the lead 21-17 with 7:21 to play in the 3rd after an impressive drive led by Desmond Ridder.

Riley Patterson cut into the Bearcat 21-17 lead with a 52-yard field goal to make it 21-20 with 3:54 to play in the third.

Riley Patterson added his third field goal on the day to take a 23-21 Memphis lead with 14:47 to play.

The Bearcats were able to take a 24-23 lead with 4:23 left in the game. That in turn set up an amazing game-winning drive for the Tigers that was capped off by a six-yard touchdown reception from Antonio Gibson.

The go-ahead touchdown came with 1:14 in the game and pushed the Tigers past the finish line to finish off the AAC Championship over Cincinnati.

With the win, the Tigers will be heading to the Cotton Bowl on December 28th, to face a Power 5 team.

The AAC Championship was the first time since 1969 that the Memphis Tigers won a conference outright.