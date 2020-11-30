



OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Holon Ahlers • East Carolina • Jr. • QB • Greenville, N.C.

Ahlers led East Carolina to a 52-38 win against SMU, giving the Pirates back-to-back victories to close the regular season. Ahlers effectively put the game out of reach in the first half as he engineered seven scoring drives, including six that ended in touchdowns. He completed 20 of 29 passes for 298 yards in the game and had four first-half TD passes to stake the Pirates to a 45-7 halftime lead. Ahlers is one of five NCAA FBS players with at least 7,000 career passing yards (7,093) and 1,000 career rushing yards (1,060).





DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Quindell Johnson • Memphis • So. • S • New Orleans, La.

Johnson had a game-high 12 tackles, including nine solo stops, to go with a key interception on the Memphis 17-yard line as the Tigers took a 10-7 win at Navy to remain in contention for a spot in the American Athletic Conference Championship Game. Johnson led a Memphis defense that limited Navy to 321 yards of total offense and held the Midshipmen to 2-of-13 efficiency on third down, allowing Memphis to win with 10 points for the first time since 1995.





SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Riley Patterson • Memphis • Sr. • K • Edwardsville, Ill.

Patterson only scored four points, but accounted for the winning margin with a 26-yard field goal in the fourth quarter to give the Tigers a 10-7 victory at Navy. Patterson’s field goal broke a 7-7 tie and allowed Memphis to get its first win in Annapolis in three tries. It was Patterson’s 11th field goal of the season as he improved to 11-of-12 on kicks from inside 50 yards.





HONOR ROLL

Dillon Gabriel • UCF • So. • QB

Completed 22 of 36 passes for 336 yards and four touchdowns with an interception and added a rushing touchdown in a 58-46 win at USF.





Landon Woodson • UCF • So. • DE

Had career highs with seven tackles and 3.0 sacks, matching the most by an American Athletic Conference player in a game this season, in a 58-46 win at USF.





Ja’Quan McMillian • East Carolina • So. • CB

Had five tackles and two fourth-quarter interceptions in a 52-38 win against East Carolina.





Diego Fagot • Navy • Jr. • LB

Had eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss in a 10-7 loss to Memphis, leading a defense that held the Tigers to 280 total yards.





Jordan McCloud • USF • So. • QB

Completed 32 of 46 passes for a career-high 404 yards and four touchdowns and had a rushing touchdown in a 58-46 loss to UCF.



