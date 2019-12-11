Adam Fuller to FSU
Just three days after Mike Norvell left for Florida State, sources have told TigerSportsReport that Memphis Defensive Coordinator Adam will join him in Tallahassee.
Fuller came to Memphis from Marshall this past season and helped Memphis' total defense fro being ranked in 2018 to 50th this season.
With Fuller leaving for Florida State look for Memphis linebackers coach Kevin Clune to be the defensive coordinator in the Cotton Bowl.
Clune spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons as the defensive coordinator at Oregon State and in 2015 he was the defensive coordinator at Utah State.