Alasia Smith leads Memphis past Samford

Memphis, TN - Led by Alasia Smith's 28 points, the University of Memphis women's basketball team beat Samford 88-75 in the Elma Roane Fieldhouse.

But Memphis, led by guard Tanyuel Welch's tough four points, got their offense going later in the first quarter. At the end of the opening period, Samford led Memphis by a score of 19-18.

Memphis went down 18-6 halfway through the first period thanks to a balanced Bulldog attack led by 6 foot 6 center Emily Bowman.

The Memphis women's basketball team (2-1) returned home for its third game in seven days, this one against the Samford Bulldogs (0-3).

The Tigers' scoring flurry continued in the second quarter, led by a pair of Elauna Eaton three-pointers and some quality drives to the rim by Alasia Smith and Welch.

At the half, Smith's 13 points and 6 rebounds led the Tigers, and her squad took a 42-41 lead to the break.

In the third quarter, Samford came out hot, taking a six-point lead. In response, Memphis turned up the pressure with a half-court run and jump defense, where the Tigers turned defense into a transition offense.

At the end of the third quarter, Memphis led 63-57 thanks to turning defense into offense.

To begin the final period, Raven Sims got the ball rolling by draining a three, turning around, and hyping up the Memphis bench.

The Tigers would not let up the rest of the game as they won the second half 46-34

Standouts:

Alasia Smith: 28 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals

Tanyuel Welch: 16 points, 4 assists, 3 steals

Hannah Riddick 14 points, 9 rebounds, 3 assists

Tilly Boler: 14 points



