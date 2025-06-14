Mid-South Spotlight: Committed prospects on flip watch

Rivals national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman takes a look at five Mid-South commitments that could be at risk to flip their pledges before the end of the year.
Four-star WR London Smith out of Waco (Texas) University gave an early commitment to the hometown Bears. Smith is the crown jewel of Dave Aranda's 2026 recruiting class – and is coming off an official visit to Lubbock to check out Texas Tech. Joey McGuire and Co., are after several Baylor verbals, including Smith.
Kentucky is also swinging away here and will host Smith for an official visit.
Four-star SLOT Dequane Prevo gave an early pledge to Sam Pittman and Arkansas. The electric playmaker from East Texas officially visited SMU in May and continues to stand high on the Mustangs' board.
Prevo will return to The Hill on June 20 for an official visit and a final decision is expected shortly thereafter.
Electric four-star SLOT Chris Stewart was one of the first dominoes to fall for Steve Sarkisian and Chris Jackson in Texas' star-studded 2026 class. The in-state pass-catcher has been courted by several other programs this off-season, with SMU and Oklahoma pressing the hardest for him and his twin brother Carter Stewart.
Texas gets the Rivals250 pass-catcher back to the Forty this weekend (June 13) for an official.
Touted 2026 CB Jamarion Richardson is another early piece in Baylor's 2026 class out of East Texas. The three-star defensive back was in Lubbock last weekend for an official visit and will return to both Memphis and Waco before finalizing his college plans.
Texas Tech made a strong impression on the in-state cornerback and isn't expected to slow down.