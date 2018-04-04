Ticker
basketball

Alex Lomax commits to Memphis

Bryan Moss
Less than 24 hours after Penny Hardaway got his first commit in Jayden Hardaway, Penny got his 2nd commitment.

4* Guard Alex Lomax tweeted his commitment.

Lomax, 5-foot-11 185 lbs., was previously signed with Wichita State but was granted his full release once Hardaway became the Tigers head coach. He is the first native Memphian to commit on a scholarship since Jeremiah Martin in 2015.

Penny wants to build a wall around Memphis and keep the city's top talent home and Lomax could be the first of many for Hardaway.

The Tigers still have 3 scholarships to fill for the 2018 class.

