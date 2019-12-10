Thank You, Memphis.I’ll never forget my first year I was in a team meeting and I asked our guys to give me the best words that you could use to define our city. There was a pause and deep thought in reflection of my question and Anthony Miller stood up and said “MEMPHIS.”

Thank You, Memphis.I’ll never forget my first year I was in a team meeting and I asked our guys to give me the best words that you could use to define our city. There was a pause and deep thought in reflection of my question and Anthony Miller stood up and said “MEMPHIS.”

At the time I truly did not understand what he meant but as the days went by it became clear to me. It is a place unique to itself. A city full of culture, pride, love, generosity, grit, always willing to fight for what it believes in. It is a place that I am honored to have been able to call my home and my city for the last 4 years. I will never forget the experience and all of the relationships that were formed.I tried to give all that I had to represent the city the best way possible by leading a team of incredible young men. It was one of the hardest thing I’ve ever had to do saying goodbye, but Memphis I want to say Thank You. The players, coaches, friends, University, and everyone that had such an impact on our family, I am forever grateful.

It is with tremendous sadness announcing that I have coached my last game leading that great team. With the transition to a new opportunity and a restricted calendar, which is unique to this year, I will not be able to coach the Cotton Bowl. As I have told the team throughout my time, you give everything you have each and every day to the best of your ability focused on your CLIMB, and I could not stand in front of them without being able to prepare to the level they deserve. The team is in great hands with the administration, the coaching staff and the leaders on the team will continue to do what they have been trained to do and RESPOND.

I will always support and cheer for the Tigers and will forever be a Memphian. Maria, Mila and I are excited for our future in Tallahassee and at Florida State University, but MEMPHIS, we love you.

Mike Norvell