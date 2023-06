The Memphis Tigers have commitment #3 of the 2024 class. College Station (TX) quarterback Arrington Maiden made his official visit to Memphis this weekend and he found that Memphis is where he wanted to be and committed.

Last season he threw for 2,286 yards with 18 touchdowns. He also had 105 rushing yards with 4 rushing touchdowns.



He decided to commit to Memphis over Boston College, Tulane, UTSA, and Utah State.



Why did Maiden choose Memphis?