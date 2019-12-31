Dallas, Texas:

How does a team turn the page on the most successful season in program history? A season that ended in a New Year's Six Bowl trip to the Cotton Bowl, a season where the team won their first outright conference championship since 1969, lastly, where the team hosted College Gameday for the first time in program history.

For starters, this Memphis football team captured the hearts of an entire city by taking on the grit and grind personality of the 901. The easiest way to build off of that culture? Continue to recruit coaches and players that want to play for the city of Memphis and who aren't afraid to put the 901 on their back. Memphis football is a program that's not for everybody, and Coach Silverfield needs to recruit guys who understand what this program is all about.

Second, Ryan Silverfield is the right man to lead the Memphis Tigers into a brand new decade. Coach Silverfield showed his abilities as a Head Coach on Saturday when the Tigers took the field against Penn State. You could tell this Memphis team was ready to go to war for Coach Silverfield and his staff, and Memphis needs a Head Coach like that. Coach Silverfield is also a guy that will stay with Memphis through thick and thin. Coach Silverfield understands this city and understands the type of player that will make this city proud.

Lastly, Memphis fans need to realize and understand that they must trust the process to enjoy the riches. Moments like the Cotton Bowl weekend are the moments that take years of hard work to enjoy. It's important to remember as a new decade of Memphis football approaches the 901 realizes that the Cotton Bowl is only the beginning for this program, and the best is yet to come.

Memphis will kick off the 2020 season on September 5th against Arkansas State.