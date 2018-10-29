



2* Wide Receiver Cameron Baker is the latest Memphis commit. The 6-foot-2 playmaker explains why he chose Memphis over Indiana, Army, Air Force and others.

"I love the fan base and support the city shows! Their offense is perfect for me.. It’s for playmakers," Baker told TigerSportReport.

Germantown is 10-0 and plays Arlington in the first round of the TSSAA 6A Playoffs this Friday. During the regular season, Baker said he had 67 receptions for 890 Yards and 10 touchdowns.

He grew up a Memphis Tiger fan and his all-time favorite Tiger is Anthony Miller but he didn't see himself playing at Memphis until a year or so ago. He models his game after NY Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller.

"As a receiver, I focus a lot on the fundamentals just like they do."



