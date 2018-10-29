Baker talks Memphis commitment
2* Wide Receiver Cameron Baker is the latest Memphis commit. The 6-foot-2 playmaker explains why he chose Memphis over Indiana, Army, Air Force and others.
"I love the fan base and support the city shows! Their offense is perfect for me.. It’s for playmakers," Baker told TigerSportReport.
Germantown is 10-0 and plays Arlington in the first round of the TSSAA 6A Playoffs this Friday. During the regular season, Baker said he had 67 receptions for 890 Yards and 10 touchdowns.
He grew up a Memphis Tiger fan and his all-time favorite Tiger is Anthony Miller but he didn't see himself playing at Memphis until a year or so ago. He models his game after NY Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr. and Chicago Bears WR Anthony Miller.
"As a receiver, I focus a lot on the fundamentals just like they do."
Miller was underrated coming out of high school just like Baker. Do he use that as motivation?
"Yes sir, I do. Most definitely! I feel like I can compete with them all. Stars don't mean anything, it's about the work you put in. That's how I see it."
Memphis running backs coach Anthony Jones was Baker's main recruiter and the two have built a strong bond.
"He’s a great man and coach. I love the bond we share. He's been there for me from the jump."
Baker said he wants to get bigger, stronger, and faster before he gets to Memphis. He wants to help Memphis win another conference championship.
Germantown Head Coach Chris Smith spoke highly of Baker.
"Memphis is getting a high character hard working player. Stars won’t do Cameron justice, because he’s one of the best players in the State and proves it in every big game we have had. He is a perfect fit for Memphis system wise, and mentality wise. He high points the ball well, and makes tough catches in traffic. He wants it more than a lot of guys. We are thrilled he is going to Memphis and represent his home town."