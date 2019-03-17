Memphis, Tennessee:





The one-seeded Houston Cougars met the two seeded Cincinnati on Sunday in the AAC Championship game, this was the second year in a row these two met for a title. For the second year in a row, the Bearcats got the best out of the Cougars in a hard-fought battle between the two.





This game between the Bearcats and Cougars was more for bragging rights than NCAA at-large birth, as these two teams are NCAA Tournament teams. This was a battle of two heavy-weights within the American Athletic Conference and that proved itself to be evident in the way this game was played. The Bearcats have now won back to back AAC crowns which is impressive given the AAC's short history.





The Bearcats established an early pace to this Championship game taking a 33-30 lead to the locker room. The Bearcats finished the Cougars 69-57 on their way to winning back to back AAC championships.





Jarron Cumberland played a massive role the entire tournament for the Bearcats, but it was his championship performance that pushed Cincinnati to back to back AAC crowns. Cumberland led the Bearcats with 33 points and a tournament MVP to add to his many awards he earned this season.





The Bearcats will travel to Columbus, Ohio to face off with the Iowa Hawkeyes in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats are a seven seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.





This win was an impressive win for the Bearcats and will likely be a huge boost heading into the NCAA Tournament. The Bearcats are primed for a major run in NCAA Tournament and will likely be the team to watch for as Thursday rolls around.