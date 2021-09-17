Behind Enemy Lines: Mississippi State
Memphis hosts Mississippi State this Saturday for the first time since 2011. We caught up with BulldogBlitz publisher Kelly Quinlan to get his take on the game and what the expectations are on the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news