Best Memphis football team tournament: Championship game is set
The Best Memphis football team tournament heads to the championship game. Let's take a look at the semi-final round scores. All games were simulated by WhatIfSports.
1-seed 2019 team (12-2) vs 4-seed 2015 team (9-4)
What a close game this one was. The duel of the quarterbacks. '15 Paxton Lynch vs '19 Brady White. Lynch threw for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns while White threw for 339 yards with 3 touchdowns. The game ball wen to '19 running back Kenneth Gainwell with his 171 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 4 catches for 7y yards and 1 touchdown.
The 2015 team had a 41-37 lead midway in the 4th quarter. 2019's Riley Patterson nailed a 42-yard FG to cut into the lead, 41-40, with 3:54 left in the game.
After 2 quick first downs the 2015 had the ball on the 43 yard line with 2:41 left in the game. That's when the 2019 defense stiffened up and forced the 2015 team to punt.
The 2019 team had 1:26 left and they needed to to go 80 yards for a touchdown or at least 50 yards to have a chance at a long field goal.
On the first play White completed a pass to Gainwell who holds on to the ball, makes a few guys miss for a 31 yard gain.There was75 seconds left with the ball on the 49 yard line. After an incomplete pass and a 1 yard catch, the 2019 team was facing a 3rd and 9 from the 48 and only had 66 seconds left.
White found an open Coxie who holds on to the ball, makes a few guys miss for a 27 yard gain before being run out of bounds. After a 4 yard loss by Gainwell the '19 team faced a 2nd and 14 from the 25 yard line. They were in field goal range.
There was 39 seconds left and White hit Patrick Taylor Jr. who gets a few steps before being brought down for a 14 yd gain down to the 11 yard line. It was first and 10 from the 11 with 16 seconds left but instead of trying the field goal they try for one more play.
White's screen pass was to Gibson who gets it into the endzone. The 2-pt conversion failed and the 2019 had a 46-41 lead with 10 seconds left and that's how it would end.
2-seed 2017 team (10-3) vs 6-seed 2016 team (8-5)
This game was a thriller that went into 2 overtimes. The 2016 team jumped out to a 17-3 halftime lead and also held a 24-6 lead early into the 4th quarter but the '17 team stormed back. The '17 team was down 24-21 with 1:35 left in the game. They started their drive on their own 33 yard line.
They marched down the field and with 1 second remaining, Spencer Smith nailed a 30 yard field goal to send the game into overtime.
On the very first play, Darrell Henderson rushed up the middle for a 25 yard touchdown and the '16 team took a 31-24 lead.
Not to be outdone, 2017 Darrell Henderson rushed up the middle for a 25 yard touchdown and the game was tied once again, 31-31.
2017 started with the ball to open the 2nd overtime. They scored when Riley Ferguson found Anthony Miller in the endzone and they took a 38-31 lead.
The 2016 team was stopped in their tracks and couldn't score. The 2017 came from behind and won the game. 38-31.
The championship game is set. Brady White and the 2019 team will face off against Riley Ferguson and the 2017 team.
Tell us, who do you got winning?