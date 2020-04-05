The Best Memphis football team tournament heads to the championship game. Let's take a look at the semi-final round scores. All games were simulated by WhatIfSports .

What a close game this one was. The duel of the quarterbacks. '15 Paxton Lynch vs '19 Brady White. Lynch threw for 357 yards and 2 touchdowns while White threw for 339 yards with 3 touchdowns. The game ball wen to '19 running back Kenneth Gainwell with his 171 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. He also had 4 catches for 7y yards and 1 touchdown.

The 2015 team had a 41-37 lead midway in the 4th quarter. 2019's Riley Patterson nailed a 42-yard FG to cut into the lead, 41-40, with 3:54 left in the game.

After 2 quick first downs the 2015 had the ball on the 43 yard line with 2:41 left in the game. That's when the 2019 defense stiffened up and forced the 2015 team to punt.

The 2019 team had 1:26 left and they needed to to go 80 yards for a touchdown or at least 50 yards to have a chance at a long field goal.

On the first play White completed a pass to Gainwell who holds on to the ball, makes a few guys miss for a 31 yard gain.There was75 seconds left with the ball on the 49 yard line. After an incomplete pass and a 1 yard catch, the 2019 team was facing a 3rd and 9 from the 48 and only had 66 seconds left.

White found an open Coxie who holds on to the ball, makes a few guys miss for a 27 yard gain before being run out of bounds. After a 4 yard loss by Gainwell the '19 team faced a 2nd and 14 from the 25 yard line. They were in field goal range.

There was 39 seconds left and White hit Patrick Taylor Jr. who gets a few steps before being brought down for a 14 yd gain down to the 11 yard line. It was first and 10 from the 11 with 16 seconds left but instead of trying the field goal they try for one more play.

White's screen pass was to Gibson who gets it into the endzone. The 2-pt conversion failed and the 2019 had a 46-41 lead with 10 seconds left and that's how it would end.





