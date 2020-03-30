The Best Memphis football team tournament heads to the Final Four of the tournament. Let's take a look at the 2nd round scores. All games were simulated by WhatIfSports.

1-seed 2019 team (12-2) vs 9-seed 2005 (7-5)

The 9-seeded '05 team upset the 8-seeded 2018 team mainly behind the running of DeAngelo Williams with 287 rushing yards. That wasn't the case against the 2019 team. Williams wasn't stopped but he didn't run wild. Williams did have 159 rushing yards but it wasn't enough as the 2019 team beat the 2005 team 38-19. Brady White threw for 4 touchdowns and earned player of the game honors.

BOX SCORE/STATS



4-seed 2015 team (9-4) vs 5-seed 2003 team (9-4)

Many thought this game would have been closer than it turned out to be. The '15 team couldn't be stopped as they topped the '03 team 44-16. Paxton Lynch went 25 of 33 for 335 yards and 3 touchdowns to earn the player of the game honors. The '15 defense held DeAngelo Williams in check as he was only able to gain 91 yards.

BOX SCORE/STATS



3-seed 2014 team (10-3) vs 6-seed 2016 team (8-5)

It's a battle of 2 of the best quarterbacks of all-time at Memphis. Paxton Lynch vs Riley Ferguson. The game was all 2016 as they came away with the 44-10 upset. Ferguson was named game MVP with a 23-33 for 388 yards and 2 touchdowns. BOX SCORE/STATS



2-seed 2017 team (10-3) vs 7-seed 2004 team (8-4)

DeAngelo Williams did all he could to get his '04 team a victory. He rushed for 138 yards and 2 touchdowns but the '17 team had some running backs of their own. Patrick Taylor Jr rushed for 124 yards with 1 touchdown and Darrell Henderson chipped in 71 yards and 1 touchdown as the '17 topped the '04 team 40-27. BOX SCORE/STATS

