Nominated by Memphis as the team's best scholar athlete, White is one of 199 semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, which is annually bestowed by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.

The National Football Foundation named their semifinalst for the 2020 William V. Campbell Trophy and Memphis quarterback Brady White is on that list.

As a semifinalist, Brady White has an opportunity to receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to each of the 12-to-14 finalists for the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda.



An opportunity to be the winner of the coveted 24-pound bronze Campbell Trophy, which comes with a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship and an appearance (virtual this year) on the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN.An opportunity to win a $5,000 donation from Fidelity Investments to support the school’s academic services department.

Past winners include Peyton Manning (Tennessee), Chad Pennington (Marshall), Tim Tebow (Florida), Sam Acho (Texas), and last year’s recipient Justin Herbert from Oregon.



