Raderrion Daniels recruiting update

3-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels has been making the rounds of visiting schools and going to camps. He recently visited Memphis. What did he think of the visit?
3-star cornerback Raderrion Daniels has been making the rounds of visiting schools and going to camps. He recently visited Memphis. What did he think of the visit?
The Memphis Tigers defeated the Temple Owls 90-82 at the FedEx Forum.
The No.17 Memphis Tigers improved to 19-4 in their home win vs the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.
The No.19 Memphis Tigers escaped Houston with a 86-83 victory over the 11-10 Rice Owls.
It was a family affair in Memphis as the Tiger's lead guard, Deedee Hagemann, matched up with her little sister
The Memphis Tigers defeated the Temple Owls 90-82 at the FedEx Forum.
The No.17 Memphis Tigers improved to 19-4 in their home win vs the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes.