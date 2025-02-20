Memphis women's basketball’s rising "all-purpose" star, Tamya Smith

Freshman forward Tamya Smith’s breakout game in Memphis’ 80-71 win over UAB hints she could be the next do-it-all star after Alasia Smith.

Smith, a member of Pleasent Grove High School’s (Alabama) 1,500-point club, played a season-high 29 minutes for the Tigers, totaling 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 2 assists.









A do-it-all stat line like that is reminiscent of senior forward Alasia Smith, whose nickname is “all-purpose” because, as she said, “One through five, I can do anything; they trust me in that area.”

But Alasia Smith, who holds the record for most career rebounds by a Memphis player, is in her final year of eligibility.

So, who can be all-purpose 2.0?

Enter Alasia Smith’s freshman protege with the same last name, Tamya Smith.

“I’m just so proud of her, honestly. She’s like my little baby for real. She looks up to me in a lot of ways, and we’re with each other; that’s my roommate and everything,” said the fifth-year forward.

“I’m so proud of her because she’s stepping up as a freshman into a big role, and she’s doing as much as she can but making me so proud.”

Tiger head coach Alex Simmons noted that Tamya has “no choice” but to be the next Alasia.

“That’s what she was brought here to do. She was brought here to be an Alasia Smith protege,” said Simmons. “Next year, when Lay graduates, Tamya should be able to step right into that role.”

So, how do you turn a freshman who has barely seen the court into the next version of one of the best players in program history?

“Obviously, she’s going to spend a lot of time in the weight room. Nutrition, getting her skills right,” Simmons said.



