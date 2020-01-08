White made his announcement known tonight on social media.

There was a lot of worrying by Memphis fans on whether or not quarterback Brady White would return for his final season, transfer out, or go pro.

White, 6-foot-3 215 lbs., threw for 4,014 yards this season with 33 touchdowns.



He's within reach of Danny Wimprine's record of 10,215 passing yards. White has 7,310 and would need 2,906 to become the Tigers all-time leading passer.



White is also within striking distance of the Wimprine's all-time passing touchdown mark of 81. White has 59 in his Memphis career and needs only 23 next season to break that record.



The Tigers have a lot of talent returning and the expectations have never been higher.

