When you look at the various season previews for the Memphis Tigers, you find that the average prediction has them winning 8 games this year. So the most likely outcome on a consensus basis is a 8-4 season. A 9-3 season is certainly possible. With a season where the breaks go your way, the Tigers could end up at 10-2 or 11-1.



Odds makers give the Tigers a 83% chance of making a bowl game. They give Memphis a 3.8% chance of an undefeated season and a 13% chance of winning the AAC.