Coming into the season the Tigers were expected to be one of the only teams in the country that would be favored to win every game on their schedule. It’s yet to be seen if that will actually be the case but they are definitely on the right track.

The biggest non conference threat came in the opener against Ole Miss. A game unlike most we’ve seen in the Mike Norvell era. Memphis made some plays offensively, but it was the defense, coached by new defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, that led them to a 15-10 win.

The next big obstacle in their way was the conference opener last Thursday night against western division foe Navy. Memphis has really had their struggles against the Midshipmen as they were (1-3) in the series coming into the game. It looked like a familiar scene early in the first half as the Tiger defense really had no answers for the riddle that is the Navy triple option. The Midshipmen went up 20-7 before the Tigers were sparked by a tremendous momentum swinging play on special teams via a 99 yard kick return touchdown by Gabe Rogers which had the Tigers down only six at the half.

After struggling to a 4-5 for 12yds effort in the 1st half, we saw QB Brady White play possibly his best half of football, going 10-13 for 184yds and 3 touchdowns, leading Memphis to a 35-23 win.

We are a third of the way through the season and Memphis finds themselves at (4-0) and ranked 23rd in the latest Amway Coaches poll, but have several games left on their schedule that could be potential land mines. In two weeks they’ll travel to Philadelphia to face a Temple team that’s always tough, but may have shown a bit of vulnerability in a 38-22 loss at Buffalo last week. They bounced back in a big way this week defeating Georgia Tech 24-2 but this game doesn’t scare me quite as much as it initially did.

Two games that may not have appeared to be big on first glance have now turned into possible division deciding ones in Tulane and AP 24th ranked SMU. The positive for Memphis is both of these games are at home.

With the recent news of QB D’Eriq King and WR Keith Corbin deciding to redshirt and sit out the remainder of the season for the Houston Cougars, it possibly turns a game that appeared to be Memphis’ toughest test on the schedule to one where the Tigers will more than likely be a road favorites.

They’ll finish the season on Black Friday against a Cincinnati team that will surely be in contention for an eastern division title, but the Tigers have been fantastic at home in the Mike Norvell era.

As I’ve mentioned, there are several tough games remaining on the schedule. They could possibly even lose one of the expected “sure win” games that I didn’t mention, but looking at the way the remaining schedule is laid out, with the majority of their tough games being at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, I believe Tiger fans can began to dream a little. An undefeated season, potential AAC championship and a trip to the Cotton Bowl in Dallas is certainly not out of the realm of possibility.