"It was close to home and had an amazing family atmosphere," Johnson told TigerSportsReport.

What was it about the Tigers that made his pull the plug?

The Memphis 2019 class got 1 commitment today as Mississippi cornerback Carldaryl Johnson commits to Memphis.

The unranked Johnson is still being evaluated by Rivals and should get his star ranking in the coming weeks.

He built a good relationship with the Memphis coaches and loved how they would always texted and called too check up on him and let him know what he could bring to the team.

Johnson said he's a smooth and aggressive corner and models his game after Albert Lewis.

He plans to take all his visits and will be signing in February.

