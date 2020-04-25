Memphis cornerback Chris Claybrooks became the second Tiger drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the 9th pick in the 7th round.

Claybrooks, 5-foot-9 177 lbs., is a speedster with 4.25 speed. He registered 42 tackles, and 1 interception last year for Memphis.

He will help Jacksonville on special teams. He averaged over 30 yards per kickoff return with 1 touchdown for Memphis in 2019.

