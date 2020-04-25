Chris Claybrooks drafted by Jacksonville
Memphis cornerback Chris Claybrooks became the second Tiger drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected him with the 9th pick in the 7th round.
Claybrooks, 5-foot-9 177 lbs., is a speedster with 4.25 speed. He registered 42 tackles, and 1 interception last year for Memphis.
He will help Jacksonville on special teams. He averaged over 30 yards per kickoff return with 1 touchdown for Memphis in 2019.
