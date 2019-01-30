Coach Adams leaving Memphis for Mississippi State
TigerSportsReport can confirm that Memphis Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams has accepted the same position at Mississippi State.
Adams joined Memphis last month after Paul Randolph left for Texas Tech.
A source close to the situation has told TigerSportsReport that the decision to leave Memphis was a very difficult one for him.
Starkville is about 90 minutes from his hometown in Meridian, Mississippi. That no doubt played a part in the decision.
Memphis will now be looking yet again for a defensive line coach.
Signing day is next week and spring practice is March 16th.