TigerSportsReport can confirm that Memphis Defensive Line Coach Deke Adams has accepted the same position at Mississippi State.

Adams joined Memphis last month after Paul Randolph left for Texas Tech.

A source close to the situation has told TigerSportsReport that the decision to leave Memphis was a very difficult one for him.

Starkville is about 90 minutes from his hometown in Meridian, Mississippi. That no doubt played a part in the decision.



Memphis will now be looking yet again for a defensive line coach.



Signing day is next week and spring practice is March 16th.

