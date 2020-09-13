The entire world has been in a state of disarray for six months, and just when things started to look bleak again, college football season kicked off, and honestly, it brought hope to a broken country. Some might say, bringing college football back during the pandemic is wrong and insensitive when in reality, it's the opposite.

Having college football back has started the healing process for America. This country has been hurting due to Covid-19 and the civil unrest that has plagued this country since March. These last two weeks have been a complete euphoria of excitement for those of us who have fought every day just for the right to have college football this fall.

Take last week's Memphis and Arkansas State game, for example. The Liberty Bowl last Saturday only allowed for 4,500 fans in attendance, despite the low number, the environment was rocking. Fans, students, and everybody involved had a blast. Not only was the game an instant classic, but the overall environment around the stadium was one of great celebration and hope.

Not only was that the case at the Liberty Bowl, but fast forward a week, and the celebration continued. In week two of the college football season, we started to see the natural college football mayhem start to take place, and boy, did it feel right or what. On Saturday, it was all about the Sun Belt after three matchups with the Big 12 ended in three road wins for the Sun Belt Conference. Two out of the three were double digits, including a first-ever road top 25 win for Lousiana Lafayette.

Quite honestly, college football is back right where it left off. It might seem weird to not have the opportunity to tailgate or even attend games this fall, but in a way, it feels right. It feels right because, for the last six months, it seemed so bleak that a season was even possible, so as Memphis and others have started their season and others to follow suit soon, hope has slowly started to return to this country.

As the season goes on and new adventures are created, it's important to remain positive, no matter what your team does on the field, and keep in mind football is back to bring healing to each one of us. This season will be weird, there's absolutely no doubt about it, however, through all the weirdness and craziness that this season will bring, be happy we finally have college football back!