Just six short years ago this week the Tigers were 1-6 on the year. Their only win up to that point was a 31-7 win over the Sun Belt's Arkansas State.

They had losses to Duke, Middle Tennessee, UCF, Houston, SMU, and Cincinnati.

Six years later the Memphis Tigers are ranked 23rd in the nation in the USA Today Coaches Poll with a 7-1 record (Easily could be 8-0 #JoeyCaughtIt). They will be on national ABC in prime time and ESPN's College GameDay has announced it will be at Memphis on Saturday.



The Memphis Tigers will be in prime time on Saturday (USATSI)

What a time to be a Tiger fan. Seeing what Memphis has become is quite special, not only for the fans, but the former players who were part of the 2013 team and were really the building blocks of what would become the conference championship contenders we know today. Could any of those players have guessed that Memphis would be in this position today?



Former Memphis Linebacker Charles Harris (footballfoundation.org)

"No, looking back at it at that point it wasn't something that we thought of but I remember Coach Fuente and what he was building and then seeing the transition into Coach Norvell. It's not something we're surprised by and it's something that we're happy to see come into fruition," former Tiger Linebacker Charles Harris said. Harris was one of those players who was important to the success of Memphis. He was the Tigers leading tackler in the 2013 season as a junior.

Andrew Gains breaking up a pass in the Miami Beach Bowl (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Andrew Gains was a Tiger defensive back that was 2nd on the team in tackles and pass break-ups. What was it like for him playing at Memphis in 2013? "I believe 2013 was the start of something special. That off-season was all about building a bond with each other and we came together as a team and told ourselves that we will be the ones to begin to turn this program around!" When they were 1-6 at this point did he see that Memphis could be what it is today? "In 2013 at this point, no. Not like how it is today. Them boys are on a roll and I love it! You can tell the culture has really changed around there." How does he feel about this week's game being in prime time and hosting College GameDay? "Prime time football! This is what it’s all about. These boys have earned it. The 901 is definitely on the map with a chance to display to the whole country what Memphis Football is all about."

Memphis DE Martin Ifedi (Jerome Miron/USATSI)

Martin Ifedi had a breakout year in 2013 and led the team in sacks with 9.5. What was it like for him playing at Memphis before they started their winning seasons? "We were always a hungry team, we were still buying into Coach Fuentes system and learning to trust the process. We still had to lay a foundation and find an identity, but we saw flashes of how good we could be and got a small taste of winning that year so it was very encouraging." When they were 1-6 at this point six years ago, did he ever envision Memphis being what it is now? "Coach Fuente taught us that hard work doesn’t guarantee you anything but it only gives you a chance. So we went back to work in the off-season and continued to get better, we had everyone returning on defense and offense. Also at 1-6 it was a lot of close losses so we knew we were on the cusp of something special." How does he feel about being a part of the group that laid the foundation and building block to what Memphis is now? "It means the world to me that the foundation we built as the 2014 conference champions and Miami Beach bowl champions really exalted the program to where it is now. Also credit Coach Norvell to embracing and taking pride in Memphis tradition and keeping it going. We could’ve easily became a stepping stone job type of school. National recognition is not easy to achieve in a G5 conference. I’m excited to see and be a part of the atmosphere this weekend."

Fans remember what it used to be like and are appreciating the transition. John Maddox is an alum who attended Memphis and was part of The Mighty Sound of the South from 1993-1995. He also hosts the podcast TigersTonight.

When did he become a Memphis fan? "Really started paying attention when I got to the U of M in 1993. But I also remember sitting on the edge of my bed crying 10 years earlier when Coach Dockery died in the plane crash," Maddox told TigerSportsReport. Maddox couldn't have imagined that Memphis would be where it is today just 6 years ago. "I thought we could be a nice little 8-4/9-3 2nd or 3rd every year in the league team that went to bowl games. Honestly thought our opportunity had passed us by." How special is it to him that Memphis will be in prime time and hosting College GameDay? "I don't know that I can find the right words. I'm just proud to see how far we've come. Not that this is the end...but even if we never win another game, this week will hold a special place in my heart. I'm happy for me, the kids, the staff, etc...but my heart is full of joy for some of our older fans that have sat through so many years of futility and empty stadiums and being a laughing stock. They get to experience this."

