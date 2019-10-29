What a time to be a Tiger fan
Just six short years ago this week the Tigers were 1-6 on the year. Their only win up to that point was a 31-7 win over the Sun Belt's Arkansas State.
They had losses to Duke, Middle Tennessee, UCF, Houston, SMU, and Cincinnati.
Six years later the Memphis Tigers are ranked 23rd in the nation in the USA Today Coaches Poll with a 7-1 record (Easily could be 8-0 #JoeyCaughtIt). They will be on national ABC in prime time and ESPN's College GameDay has announced it will be at Memphis on Saturday.
Seeing what Memphis has become is quite special, not only for the fans, but the former players who were part of the 2013 team and were really the building blocks of what would become the conference championship contenders we know today.
Could any of those players have guessed that Memphis would be in this position today?
"No, looking back at it at that point it wasn't something that we thought of but I remember Coach Fuente and what he was building and then seeing the transition into Coach Norvell. It's not something we're surprised by and it's something that we're happy to see come into fruition," former Tiger Linebacker Charles Harris said.
Harris was one of those players who was important to the success of Memphis. He was the Tigers leading tackler in the 2013 season as a junior.
Andrew Gains was a Tiger defensive back that was 2nd on the team in tackles and pass break-ups. What was it like for him playing at Memphis in 2013?
"I believe 2013 was the start of something special. That off-season was all about building a bond with each other and we came together as a team and told ourselves that we will be the ones to begin to turn this program around!"
When they were 1-6 at this point did he see that Memphis could be what it is today?
"In 2013 at this point, no. Not like how it is today. Them boys are on a roll and I love it! You can tell the culture has really changed around there."
How does he feel about this week's game being in prime time and hosting College GameDay?
"Prime time football! This is what it’s all about. These boys have earned it. The 901 is definitely on the map with a chance to display to the whole country what Memphis Football is all about."
Martin Ifedi had a breakout year in 2013 and led the team in sacks with 9.5. What was it like for him playing at Memphis before they started their winning seasons?
"We were always a hungry team, we were still buying into Coach Fuentes system and learning to trust the process. We still had to lay a foundation and find an identity, but we saw flashes of how good we could be and got a small taste of winning that year so it was very encouraging."
When they were 1-6 at this point six years ago, did he ever envision Memphis being what it is now?
"Coach Fuente taught us that hard work doesn’t guarantee you anything but it only gives you a chance. So we went back to work in the off-season and continued to get better, we had everyone returning on defense and offense. Also at 1-6 it was a lot of close losses so we knew we were on the cusp of something special."
How does he feel about being a part of the group that laid the foundation and building block to what Memphis is now?
"It means the world to me that the foundation we built as the 2014 conference champions and Miami Beach bowl champions really exalted the program to where it is now. Also credit Coach Norvell to embracing and taking pride in Memphis tradition and keeping it going. We could’ve easily became a stepping stone job type of school. National recognition is not easy to achieve in a G5 conference. I’m excited to see and be a part of the atmosphere this weekend."
Fans remember what it used to be like and are appreciating the transition.
John Maddox is an alum who attended Memphis and was part of The Mighty Sound of the South from 1993-1995. He also hosts the podcast TigersTonight.
When did he become a Memphis fan?
"Really started paying attention when I got to the U of M in 1993. But I also remember sitting on the edge of my bed crying 10 years earlier when Coach Dockery died in the plane crash," Maddox told TigerSportsReport.
Maddox couldn't have imagined that Memphis would be where it is today just 6 years ago.
"I thought we could be a nice little 8-4/9-3 2nd or 3rd every year in the league team that went to bowl games. Honestly thought our opportunity had passed us by."
How special is it to him that Memphis will be in prime time and hosting College GameDay?
"I don't know that I can find the right words. I'm just proud to see how far we've come. Not that this is the end...but even if we never win another game, this week will hold a special place in my heart. I'm happy for me, the kids, the staff, etc...but my heart is full of joy for some of our older fans that have sat through so many years of futility and empty stadiums and being a laughing stock. They get to experience this."
His co-host on Tigers Tonight is Larry Marley. How long has Marley been a Tiger fan?
"Some of my earliest memories are going to Tiger games with my dad and grandfather. My wife and I have the same seats they had. We’ve had them in the family for at least 50 years."
Could he envision the turnaround that the Tigers have had in the past 6 years?
"Not sure I had a “vision” or destination. I knew we needed to be competitive. I also knew the future of that athletic department depended on it. Did I think we’d have the ABC game of the week or game day? No."
Seeing this transition and now getting to watch Memphis in prime time is something special to him.
"It’s surreal. Last night I saw the promos on Monday Night Football. I was blown away. I just sat and watched them. Hard to believe, but I also know how much effort and resources have been put into the football program the last 10 years, and I’m happy for all the former players and coaches who were critical to the success the program is having."
John Stacy is another longtime fan and host of Sports56 Blue and Gray Show. When did he become a blue blood?
"The early 70s. My mom was an Alabama fan and my Dad Kentucky where they grew up. I was first taken with Skeeter Gowan and Charlie Babb. Babb became a student teacher at Egypt Elementary so that solidified it."
Could he ever see that Memphis would be able to turn the ship around to respectability?
"I was hopeful but I'm always hopeful."
How does he feel about the GameDay and being on ABC in prime time?
"In my opinion, the prime time game is the cake and GameDay is the icing. I do think that ABC prime time game is the most watched college football time slot which makes it special. We found out last Saturday as we were getting settled at the Tulsa game. Everybody was stoked. I'll add that that game will be my 112th consecutive game. I've watched this transformation first hand. It's been one helluva good time."
Jeb Hill will be attending his 444th Memphis game this Saturday. How did he become a die hard fan?
"My dad was an Arkansas alum, civil engineer who came to Memphis to help build I-240's bridges (Getwell, Perkins, Mt Moriah, etc. He loved sports & decided to buy season tickets when LBS & the coliseum opened. I grew up in both places. I have specific childhood memories of being in Crump and the 69 Louisville surrender game. A Louisville guy wore 100 & that's what I remember. I really got into it in 73 and that's when I started going every week until I missed in 1977 due to pneumonia. My first road game was at UTK in 1977. Now I figure I'm over 101,000 miles traveled or roughly 4 times around the earth."
Did he ever think Memphis would be what they are today?
"All you could do is know that if the same effort was put into football as basketball it could also be successful but I don't think I really believed it could go this far."
Hill remembers getting laughed at for being a Memphis fan, he remembers all the Tiger High jokes, and he remembers that people didn't think Tiger football would ever amount to anything. When the country turns on ESPN's GameDay and see Memphis hosting it and when the world turns on ABC in prime time to see his beloved Tigers how will he feel?
"Selfishly, it's very vindicating. We've earned this day like very, very few other college football programs have ever earned a day. We may win and we may lose but this day will NEVER be taken away from us. We will always have this chance and experience."
There's not just one person that gets the credit for the turnaround. The credit goes to all the fans that demanded the University get better. The credit goes to the ones responsible for hiring Justin Fuente. The credit goes to Coach Fuente for laying the foundation and building blocks for a successful program. The credit goes to the ones hiring Mike Norvell after Fuente left for Virginia Tech. The credit goes to Coach Norvell who picked up where Fuente left off and took the blue prints and made them bigger and better.
The credit goes to the players who came to Memphis to build something when they had opportunities to go elsewhere. The credit goes to all the fans who stuck with it and continue to support their team.
The transformation happened in less than 2 recruiting cycles. Memphis went from being a laughing stock to earning a conference championship to now being in position of having your name being considered as one of the favorites to earning a New Year's Six Bowl.
Just 6 years ago the attendance for the SMU game that year was only 16,241. When you go to the game this Saturday take a moment to look around at the sea of blue of what should be more than 50,000 and take in what Memphis has done. If you are not able to go to the game and are going to watch it on TV, take a minute and look at how many fans will be there and be proud of how far Memphis has come in just a short time.
What a time to be a Memphis Tiger fan.