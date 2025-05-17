Rivals Combine Series: Top performers from Atlanta

Calvin Bates (Photo by Jeff McCulloch/Rivals.com)

RIVERDALE, Ga. – The final regional stop of the 2025 Rivals Camp Series is underway in the Atlanta area. On Saturday, the Rivals Combine took place at Southern Crescent Stadium in Riverdale and several prospects impressed enough to be invited back to Sunday's Rivals Camp.

Advertisement

The nephew of famed Oklahoma DL coach Todd Bates, Cavin timed a 4.83-second 5-10-5 shuttle at the Combine. The 6-foot-2, 265-pounder out of Cleburne County (Ala.) holds an early West Georgia offer.

Another 2028 DL that garnered an invitation was Snipes, out of Alabama powerhouse Saraland (Ala.) High School. The 6-foot-3, 232-pounder holds early overtures from Auburn, Georgia Tech, Troy and others.

Benjamin, coming off a state championship throwing discus in track and field, is also garnering strong looks from Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, Clemson and Auburn on the recruiting trail.

The 2027 WR out of Alpharetta (Ga.) High School earned his invitation to Rivals Camp in Atlanta. Porterfield tested with a 30-inch vertical jump and a 4.5 shuttle times at Saturday's Combine. Memphis, Georgia Southern, Georgia State and Austin Peay are early offers.

The incoming sophomore passer from Warner Robins (Ga.) Veterans High measured in at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds with a formidable build and strong testing.

ALSO INVITED ...