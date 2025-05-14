Advertisement
Published May 14, 2025
Garrett Essner commits to Memphis
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

The Memphis Tigers picked up their 7th commitment of the 2026 class when Columbia (MO) Rock Bridge Tight End Garrett Essner made his decision known via social media.

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Essner visited Memphis back in March.

"It was great, we had a great time and the coaches were amazing and very personable," Essner told TigerSportsReport.

He also told us about his main recruiter, coach Brad Salem.

"It’s been Brad Salem and he has been great super consistent on talking and checking in."

HIGHLIGHTS

Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

