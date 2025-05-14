Garrett Essner commits to Memphis

The Memphis Tigers picked up their 7th commitment of the 2026 class when Columbia (MO) Rock Bridge Tight End Garrett Essner made his decision known via social media.

Essner visited Memphis back in March.

"It was great, we had a great time and the coaches were amazing and very personable," Essner told TigerSportsReport.



He also told us about his main recruiter, coach Brad Salem.

"It’s been Brad Salem and he has been great super consistent on talking and checking in."