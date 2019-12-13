Ryan Silver will be announced as the 25th head coach at Memphis and the commits couldn't be any happier.

3-star offensive lineman Jonah Gambill- "Freaking pumped man. No one else deserved the spot other than him." Gambill has been committed since June.He will sign on Wednesday and enroll in January.

3-star running back Kalyn Grandberry- "Congratulations to my new Head Coach I’m proud for him and It’s time to get to business and grind until we can’t no more. Very happy he is my new Head Coach. Well deserved." Grandberry is expected to sign next week.

2-star defensive back Sylvonta Oliver- "It’s good for the program and the recruits coming in because he gone keep most of the coaches in place. He the guy to keep this program on the rise and he knows what it takes to get it done." Oliver will sign on Wednesday.

3-star wide receiver Marcayll Jones- "It was expected!! If it was any other guy I wouldn’t be signing Wednesday." As you can see from his quote that he'll be signing Wednesday.

3-star offensive lineman Brackston Alford- "I feel like me and Silverfield have a great relationship. I think he would make a great head coach and can succeed as a head coach."



