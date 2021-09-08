Comparing the starters: Memphis-Arkansas State
The Memphis Tigers (1-0) travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0). With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team and see their grades from PFF.
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|A-State Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
60.8
|
QB-
James Blackman
|
53
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
91.8
|
RB-
Alan Lamar
|
56.4
|
LT-
Jonah Gambill
|
55.1
|
LT-
Andre Harris Jr.
|
88.8
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
62.2
|
LG-
Ivory Scott
|
63.5
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
57.7
|
C-
Ethan Miner
|
52.5
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
62.2
|
RG-
Justin Dutton
|
57.3
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
55
|
RT-
Robert Holmes
|
63.7
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
42.2
|
TE-
Reed Tyler
|
55.8
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
65
|
WR-
Corey Rucker
|
71.4
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
77.9
|
WR-
Jeff Foreman
|
67.3
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
65.9
|
WR-
Te’Vailance Hunt
|
72.2
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|A-State Player
|PFF Grade
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
64.1
|
DE-
Joe Ozougwu
|
78.9
|
DT-
John Tate IV
|
69.5
|
DT-
Terry Hampton
|
77.3
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
60.6
|
DT-
Vidal Scott
|
62.8
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
57.4
|
DE-
Kivon Bennett
|
80.6
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
62.6
|
LB-
Anthony Switzer
|
63.3
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
58.3
|
LB-
Caleb Bonner
|
58.7
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
76.9
|
LB-
Dane Motley
|
64.6
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
70.9
|
CB-
Jarius Reimonenq
|
63.2
|
CB-
Julian Barnett
|
50.3
|
CB-
Denzel Blackwell
|
46.8
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
75.1
|
S-
Antonio Fletcher
|
65.4
|
S-
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
73.9
|
S-
Taylon Doss
|
76