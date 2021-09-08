 Memphis Tigers Football
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-08 10:45:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Comparing the starters: Memphis-Arkansas State

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
The Memphis Tigers (1-0) travels to Jonesboro, Arkansas to take on the Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0). With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team and see their grades from PFF.

American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Memphis vs Arkansas State (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Comparing the Offense
Memphis Player PFF Grade A-State Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

60.8

QB-

James Blackman

53

RB-

Brandon Thomas

91.8

RB-

Alan Lamar

56.4

LT-

Jonah Gambill

55.1

LT-

Andre Harris Jr.

88.8

LG-

Isaac Ellis

62.2

LG-

Ivory Scott

63.5

C-

Jacob Likes

57.7

C-

Ethan Miner

52.5

RG-

Dylan Parham

62.2

RG-

Justin Dutton

57.3

RT-

Matt Dale

55

RT-

Robert Holmes

63.7

TE-

Sean Dykes

42.2

TE-

Reed Tyler

55.8

WR-

Calvin Austin III

65

WR-

Corey Rucker

71.4

WR-

Javon Ivory

77.9

WR-

Jeff Foreman

67.3

WR-

Gabe Rogers

65.9

WR-

Te’Vailance Hunt

72.2
If A-State starts QB Layne Hatcher, his PFF Grade is 89.3
Memphis Tigers football
Comparing the Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade A-State Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

64.1

DE-

Joe Ozougwu

78.9

DT-

John Tate IV

69.5

DT-

Terry Hampton

77.3

DE-

Morris Joseph

60.6

DT-

Vidal Scott

62.8

LB-

JJ Russell

57.4

DE-

Kivon Bennett

80.6

LB-

Thomas Pickens

62.6

LB-

Anthony Switzer

63.3

LB-

Cole Mashburn

58.3

LB-

Caleb Bonner

58.7

LB-

Jaylon Allen

76.9

LB-

Dane Motley

64.6

CB-

Jacobi Francis

70.9

CB-

Jarius Reimonenq

63.2

CB-

Julian Barnett

50.3

CB-

Denzel Blackwell

46.8

S-

Quindell Johnson

75.1

S-

Antonio Fletcher

65.4

S-

Sanchez Blake Jr.

73.9

S-

Taylon Doss

76
