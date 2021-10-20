Comparing the starters: Memphis at UCF
Memphis ended their 3 game losing streak as they topped Navy 35-17. This week they travel to Orlando to face the Knights of UCF..
With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Payer
|PFF Grade
|UCF Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
72.8
|
QB-
Mikey Keene
|
55.7
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
80.1
|
RB-
Isaiah Bowser
|
71.6
|
LT-
Jonah Gambill
|
48.5
|
LT-
Marcus Tatum
|
66
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
64.3
|
LG-
Cole Schneider
|
59.1
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
70.2
|
C-
Matthew Lee
|
73.5
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
72.3
|
RG-
Lokahi Pauole
|
64.2
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
63.5
|
RT-
Samuel Jackson
|
59.8
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
76.3
|
TE-
Jake Hescock
|
45.3
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
89.1
|
WR-
Brandon Johnson
|
63.5
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
64.2
|
WR-
Jaylon Robinson
|
79.7
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
55.2
|
WR-
Ryan O’Keefe
|
70
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|UCF Player
|PFF Grade
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
65.5
|
DE-
Anthony Montalvo
|
56.4
|
DT-
|
69.2
|
DT-
Kalia Davis
|
82.3
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
64.9
|
DT-
Ricky Barber
|
80.9
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
64.3
|
DE-
Big Kat Bryant
|
70.4
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
60.1
|
LB-
Tatum Bethune
|
74.4
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
67
|
LB-
Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste
|
52.9
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
68.7
|
LB-
Bryson Armstrong
|
43.8
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
70.2
|
CB-
Davonte Brown
|
80.7
|
CB-
Greg Rubin
|
70.3
|
CB-
Corey Thornton
|
64.8
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
68.9
|
S-
Divaad Wilson
|
66.4
|
S-
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
71.6
|
S-
Quadric Bullard
|
64.5