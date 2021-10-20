Comparing the starters: Memphis at UCF

 Grading the starters for the UCF-Memphis game
Bryan Moss
@RivalsBmoss

Memphis ended their 3 game losing streak as they topped Navy 35-17. This week they travel to Orlando to face the Knights of UCF..

With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Memphis Tigers football
Memphis vs UCF (© Justin Ford/USATSI)
Comparing The Offense
Memphis Payer PFF Grade UCF Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

72.8

QB-

Mikey Keene

55.7

RB-

Brandon Thomas

80.1

RB-

Isaiah Bowser

71.6

LT-

Jonah Gambill

48.5

LT-

Marcus Tatum

66

LG-

Isaac Ellis

64.3

LG-

Cole Schneider

59.1

C-

Jacob Likes

70.2

C-

Matthew Lee

73.5

RG-

Dylan Parham

72.3

RG-

Lokahi Pauole

64.2

RT-

Matt Dale

63.5

RT-

Samuel Jackson

59.8

TE-

Sean Dykes

76.3

TE-

Jake Hescock

45.3

WR-

Calvin Austin III

89.1

WR-

Brandon Johnson

63.5

WR-

Javon Ivory

64.2

WR-

Jaylon Robinson

79.7

WR-

Gabe Rogers

55.2

WR-

Ryan O’Keefe

70
Comparing The Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade UCF Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

65.5

DE-

Anthony Montalvo

56.4

DT-

69.2

DT-

Kalia Davis

82.3

DE-

Morris Joseph

64.9

DT-

Ricky Barber

80.9

LB-

JJ Russell

64.3

DE-

Big Kat Bryant

70.4

LB-

Thomas Pickens

60.1

LB-

Tatum Bethune

74.4

LB-

Cole Mashburn

67

LB-

Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste

52.9

LB-

Jaylon Allen

68.7

LB-

Bryson Armstrong

43.8

CB-

Jacobi Francis

70.2

CB-

Davonte Brown

80.7

CB-

Greg Rubin

70.3

CB-

Corey Thornton

64.8

S-

Quindell Johnson

68.9

S-

Divaad Wilson

66.4

S-

Sanchez Blake Jr.

71.6

S-

Quadric Bullard

64.5
