Comparing the starters: Memphis-Tulsa
Memphis will try to bounce back from their second straight loss after dropping a game to Temple. This week they head to Tulsa.
With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|Tulsa Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
65.1
|
QB-
Davis Brin
|
73.4
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
76.4
|
RB-
Shamari Brooks
|
66.9
|
LT-
Jonah Gambill
|
47
|
LT-
Tyler Smith
|
71
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
59.3
|
LG-
Dylan Couch
|
59.2
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
65.3
|
C-
Gerard Wheeler
|
55.5
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
72
|
RG-
Bryce Bray
|
49.9
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
61.5
|
RT-
Chris Paul
|
57.2
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
77.7
|
TE-
Ethan Hall
|
48.5
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
85.1
|
WR-
Sam Crawford Jr
|
69.7
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
63
|
WR-
Keylon Stokes
|
58.2
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
55.2
|
WR-
JuanCarlos Santana
|
61.2
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|Tulsa Player
|PFF Grade
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
62.4
|
DE-
Cullen Wick
|
70.1
|
NT-
John Tate IV
|
66.5
|
NT-
Tyarise Stevenson
|
82.7
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
65.8
|
DE-
Jaxon Player
|
71.6
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
62.8
|
LB-
Grant Sawyer
|
69.2
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
60.7
|
LB-
Justin Wright
|
52.1
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
65.5
|
LB-
Yohance Burnett
|
51.2
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
67.8
|
LB-
Cristian Williams
|
53.7
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
69.4
|
CB-
Tyon Davis
|
50
|
CB-
Greg Rubin
|
68.4
|
CB-
Travon Fuller
|
63.5
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
69.1
|
S-
TieNeal Martin
|
67.1
|
S-
Sanchez Blake Jr.
|
75.5
|
S-
Kendarin Ray
|
67