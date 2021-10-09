 TigerSportsReport - Comparing the starters: Memphis-Tulsa
Comparing the starters: Memphis-Tulsa

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Memphis will try to bounce back from their second straight loss after dropping a game to Temple. This week they head to Tulsa.

With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Comparing The Offense
Memphis Player PFF Grade Tulsa Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

65.1

QB-

Davis Brin

73.4

RB-

Brandon Thomas

76.4

RB-

Shamari Brooks

66.9

LT-

Jonah Gambill

47

LT-

Tyler Smith

71

LG-

Isaac Ellis

59.3

LG-

Dylan Couch

59.2

C-

Jacob Likes

65.3

C-

Gerard Wheeler

55.5

RG-

Dylan Parham

72

RG-

Bryce Bray

49.9

RT-

Matt Dale

61.5

RT-

Chris Paul

57.2

TE-

Sean Dykes

77.7

TE-

Ethan Hall

48.5

WR-

Calvin Austin III

85.1

WR-

Sam Crawford Jr

69.7

WR-

Javon Ivory

63

WR-

Keylon Stokes

58.2

WR-

Gabe Rogers

55.2

WR-

JuanCarlos Santana

61.2
Comparing The Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade Tulsa Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

62.4

DE-

Cullen Wick

70.1

NT-

John Tate IV

66.5

NT-

Tyarise Stevenson

82.7

DE-

Morris Joseph

65.8

DE-

Jaxon Player

71.6

LB-

JJ Russell

62.8

LB-

Grant Sawyer

69.2

LB-

Thomas Pickens

60.7

LB-

Justin Wright

52.1

LB-

Cole Mashburn

65.5

LB-

Yohance Burnett

51.2

LB-

Jaylon Allen

67.8

LB-

Cristian Williams

53.7

CB-

Jacobi Francis

69.4

CB-

Tyon Davis

50

CB-

Greg Rubin

68.4

CB-

Travon Fuller

63.5

S-

Quindell Johnson

69.1

S-

TieNeal Martin

67.1

S-

Sanchez Blake Jr.

75.5

S-

Kendarin Ray

67
