Comparing the starters: Memphis vs SMU
Memphis will try to move above .500 as they host SMU this Saturday.
With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team
PFF Grading Scale
90 and above - Elite
80 to 89 - Great
70 to 79 - Good
60 to 69 - Average to Above Average
50 - 59 - Below Average
49 and below - Poor
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|SMU Player
|PFF Grade
|
QB-
Seth Henigan
|
72.8
|
QB-
Tanner Mordecai
|
90.3
|
RB-
Brandon Thomas
|
79.9
|
RB-
Ulysses Bentley IV
|
90.1
|
LT-
Jonah Gambill
|
50.2
|
LT-
Alan Ali
|
67
|
LG-
Isaac Ellis
|
60.7
|
LG-
Hayden Howerton
|
68.1
|
C-
Jacob Likes
|
70.8
|
C-
Branson Hickman
|
57.8
|
RG-
Dylan Parham
|
73.8
|
RG-
Justin Osborne
|
58.7
|
RT-
Matt Dale
|
63.8
|
RT-
Marcus Bryant
|
68
|
TE-
Sean Dykes
|
72
|
TE-
Grant Calcaterra
|
66.1
|
WR-
Calvin Austin III
|
84.8
|
WR-
Reggie Roberson
|
73.6
|
WR-
Javon Ivory
|
62.3
|
WR-
Rashee Rice
|
74.5
|
WR-
Gabe Rogers
|
55.6
|
WR-
Danny Gray
|
77.5
|Memphis Player
|PFF Grade
|SMU Player
|PFF Grade
|
DE-
Wardalis Ducksworth
|
65.1
|
DE-
Elijah Chatman
|
88.2
|
DT-
John Tate IV
|
69.7
|
DT-
Mike Williams
|
80.8
|
DE-
Morris Joseph
|
68.6
|
DE-
DeVere Levelston
|
78.4
|
LB-
JJ Russell
|
65.4
|
LB-
Turner Coxe
|
67.5
|
LB-
Thomas Pickens
|
58.8
|
LB-
Jimmy Phillips, Jr.
|
74.3
|
LB-
Cole Mashburn
|
66.5
|
LB-
Shaine Hailey
|
70.3
|
LB-
Jaylon Allen
|
67.1
|
LB-
Delano Robinson
|
65.5
|
CB-
Jacobi Francis
|
67.9
|
CB-
Brandon Crossley
|
60.4
|
CB-
Greg Rubin
|
68.2
|
CB-
Bryce McMorris
|
48.7
|
S-
Quindell Johnson
|
71
|
S-
Trevor Denbow
|
58.7
|
S-
Rodney Owens
|
64.2
|
S-
Chace Cromartie
|
46.8