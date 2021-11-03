 PFF Grades Memphis SMU
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-03 17:23:44 -0500') }} football Edit

Comparing the starters: Memphis vs SMU

Bryan Moss • TigerSportsReport
Publisher
@RivalsBmoss
Memphis will try to move above .500 as they host SMU this Saturday.

With the help of PFF we take a comparison of the starters for each team

PFF Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite

80 to 89 - Great

70 to 79 - Good

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average

50 - 59 - Below Average

49 and below - Poor

Memphis Tigers football
Memphis vs SMU (USATSI)
Comparing The Offense
Memphis Player PFF Grade SMU Player PFF Grade

QB-

Seth Henigan

72.8

QB-

Tanner Mordecai

90.3

RB-

Brandon Thomas

79.9

RB-

Ulysses Bentley IV

90.1

LT-

Jonah Gambill

50.2

LT-

Alan Ali

67

LG-

Isaac Ellis

60.7

LG-

Hayden Howerton

68.1

C-

Jacob Likes

70.8

C-

Branson Hickman

57.8

RG-

Dylan Parham

73.8

RG-

Justin Osborne

58.7

RT-

Matt Dale

63.8

RT-

Marcus Bryant

68

TE-

Sean Dykes

72

TE-

Grant Calcaterra

66.1

WR-

Calvin Austin III

84.8

WR-

Reggie Roberson

73.6

WR-

Javon Ivory

62.3

WR-

Rashee Rice

74.5

WR-

Gabe Rogers

55.6

WR-

Danny Gray

77.5
American Athletic Football Memphis Tigers
Comparing The Defense
Memphis Player PFF Grade SMU Player PFF Grade

DE-

Wardalis Ducksworth

65.1

DE-

Elijah Chatman

88.2

DT-

John Tate IV

69.7

DT-

Mike Williams

80.8

DE-

Morris Joseph

68.6

DE-

DeVere Levelston

78.4

LB-

JJ Russell

65.4

LB-

Turner Coxe

67.5

LB-

Thomas Pickens

58.8

LB-

Jimmy Phillips, Jr.

74.3

LB-

Cole Mashburn

66.5

LB-

Shaine Hailey

70.3

LB-

Jaylon Allen

67.1

LB-

Delano Robinson

65.5

CB-

Jacobi Francis

67.9

CB-

Brandon Crossley

60.4

CB-

Greg Rubin

68.2

CB-

Bryce McMorris

48.7

S-

Quindell Johnson

71

S-

Trevor Denbow

58.7

S-

Rodney Owens

64.2

S-

Chace Cromartie

46.8
