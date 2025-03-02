Dainja, Haggerty Too Much as Tigers Complete Season Sweep of Blazers

The University of Memphis basketball team grabbed an 88-81 victory in a sold-out Bartow Arena game against rivals, University of Alabama Birmingham (UAB).

In the teams' first meeting in Memphis, the Tigers throttled UAB 100-77, but Sunday, things were different. UAB entered the game as a 1.5-point favorite (FanDuel).

Memphis got off to a slow start, trailing the Blazers 20-10 with 9:53 remaining in the first half, but two Tigers, Dain Dainja and Colby Rogers, gave their team instant impact from the tip.

Dainja, who has amassed a rivalry with UAB star forward Yaxel Lendonberg, grabbed 11 first-half rebounds with 10 points.

Dainja told reporters in February, “I’m trying to win a national championship; I’m not worried about self-achievement.” The former Illinois and Baylor big man has won everywhere he has gone, and his first-half effort showed Dainja's way to winning.

Rogers knocked down three shots from deep, which helped keep the Tigers in the game.

Despite the impressive half from the two, the Tigers trailed 42-36 at the break.

Nine turnovers and 12 fouls were emblematic of Memphis's undisciplined first half.

Lendeborg totaled three fouls, which sent him to the sideline early and often.

Second Half:

Rogers began the second half the same way he ended the first: by knocking down a contested three.



