Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published May 2, 2025
Rhys Dorsey talks Memphis commitment
circle avatar
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

3-star wide receiver Rhys Dorsey from Bob Jones High in Madison (AL) committed to Memphis a few weeks ago. Why Did he pick Memphis?

DON'T HAVE TSR PREMIUM YET? SIGN UP TODAY FOR JUST $9.95/MONTH!

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement