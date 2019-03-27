Collierville Defensive Tackle Jared Dawson got a chance to visit Memphis recently and now he has an offer from the Tigers.



"I love Memphis. I've lived here since I moved here when I was in kindergarten, so basically all my life. To get an opportunity to get to go there and play if I choose is an amazing honor," Dawson told TigerSportsReport.



Memphis has been in on Dawson from the start and Coach Jones is his primary recruiter.

"He's great. He's probably the first coach to start talking to me in this recruiting process if I remember correctly."



Dawson said it's too early in the process to have any favorites and will evaluate each school that offers. As far as a time table on his commitment?



He'll most likely decide before the season starts.



"I've been thinking about that and asking around and right now I'm thinking I might commit before the season. Once I figure out where I fit the best I will go ahead and make a verbal commitment."



