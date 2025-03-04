No. 16 Memphis Avoids Upset, Beats UTSA 75-70

The No.16 Memphis Tigers (24-5) escaped San Antonio with a 75-70 Victory over the 11-17 UTSA Roadrunners. This win gives the Tigers a share of the conference title and assures them the top seed in the American.

Memphis turned the ball over 22 times tonight, including three in as many minutes to start the game off. The Tigers trailed the Roadrunners 4-10 with 16:17 on the clock.

A minute later, Dante Harris hit the floor during a layup attempt, landing on his left foot. Harris held his foot and had to be helped to the locker room. He did not put any pressure on it, and he did not return.

Baraka Okojie filled in for Harris and recorded two points and two rebounds in his nine minutes.

Colby Rogers hit his first shot of the night, as well as a triple, to start a 7-0 run that gave the Tigers a six-point advantage. At the 8:20 mark, Dain Dainja scored four straight points and PJ Haggerty hit a pair of free throws to give Memphis a 29-21 lead. The Roadrunners were held scoreless for over three minutes.

The Tigers held onto their lead for the remainder of the half and went into the locker rooms up 41-36.

PJ Haggerty set the tone for the Tiger's second half with an and one basket fresh out of the break. With 18:14 left to play, Dain Dainja converted on a layup that sparked an 8-0 run, six-of-the-eight coming from Dainja.

The Illinois transfer ended it with a dunk that hushed the UTSA Convocation Center. Minutes later, PJ Carter hit his only triple of the game to give the Tigers a 13-point lead with 13:57 to play, their largest of the game.

Over the following seven minutes, Memphis was outscored 16-7. The Tigers also committed six turnovers during this span. After a UTSA three, Memphis led by just two points with 6:33 remaining.

The Tigers offense went stagnant once again as they were held to three points from 6:33 to 3:23. Fortunately for Memphis, their defense kept UTSA from taking the advantage, only allowing three points as well.

Inside the final three minutes, neither team scored until there were 10 seconds remaining, when PJ Haggerty sunk his free throws. Additionally, the Tigers committed three turnovers during this scoreless stretch.

Ultimately, the defensive effort of Memphis, and PJ Haggerty going 6-6 at the line, sealed the deal for the Tigers. UTSA had a chance to tie or take the lead with 12 seconds remaining, but could not convert from beyond the arc.

Memphis finished shooting 25-54(46.3%) from the field and 5-12(41.7%) from the perimeter. They had a negative assist to turnover ratio, 12-22. The Roadrunners scored 19 points off the Tigers giveaways.

Memphis out rebounded UTSA 45-25 and scored 32 of their points in the paint.

Dain Dainja led the Tigers in scoring with 19 points and eight rebounds. PJ Haggerty followed with 18, with 12 coming from the charity stripe. Haggerty recorded six rebounds and six turnovers.

Memphis will return to the FedExForum on Friday for Senior night to take on the 13-17 South Florida Bulls in the final regular season game of the season. The Tigers beat the Bulls 80-65 on the road in their previous matchup. Tip off is set for 8.p.m.







