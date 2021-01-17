Robinson, 6-foot-4 295 lbs., played in one game for the Bulldogs in his freshman year in 2018. He didn't see any game action in 2019 and didn't appear in a game this year. Last month he chose to put his name in the transfer portal and now he's a Memphis Tiger.

Mississippi State defensive lineman Devon Robinson announced via Twitter that he will transfer to Memphis.

He was a 3-star coming out of Whitehaven High School in 2018.

What type of player is Memphis getting? We spoke to Whitehaven head coach Rodney Saulsberry.

"Devon is a high character kid who I've known his entire life. His grandfather was my high school coach and his mother went to Whitehaven also. Year behind me. Devon has a tremendous upside and has the ideal frame and versatility to play in the interior or on the edge of the defensive line. He's continued to improve"

With O'Bryan Goodson graduating, Memphis had a need and Robinson is a quality player that can fill that role.

