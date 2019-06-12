Dillon Johnson talks Memphis camp
Four-star Athlete Dillon Johnson is down to six schools. Those top six are Memphis, Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss, Miss State, and Arkansas.
He recently made an unofficial visit to Memphis to check out the Big Cat Camp. Before the camp, he said he wanted to get to know the coaches better and build on the relationships with them.
What did he think of the camp and what was his favorite part?
"It absolutely great it was a great crowd and competition I just love how everybody really got after it. Just being able to spend time with Coach Jones and watching him coach just trying to see how he coaches his running backs," Johnson told TigerSportsReport.
His main recruiter from Memphis is running backs coach Anthony Jones.
"Coach Jones is an awesome guy. We have a great bond and a great understanding of each other."
What is the determining factor before he makes a commitment?
"Just making sure the school feels like home and making sure the offense fits my type."
The 6-foot-0 192 lbs Athlete can play on either side of the ball. Memphis is recruiting him as a running back. Running back is the position he wants to play. The only team in his top 6 that isn't recruiting him as a running back is Oregon. The Ducks are recruiting him as a Safety.
Coach Norvell's offense is intriguing to Johnson.
"I love how they use their back, not only do they share the ball but their backs catch the ball out of the back field and they move to slot sometimes so Iove that."
Former Memphis running back Darrell Henderson is someone he looks up to and the fact that he and Tony Pollard were drafted into the NFL makes Johnson think about Memphis more seriously.
"Henderson is from the Sip So I look up to him!!"
Dillon said he is going to take his time and not rush into a commitment. He said he may make a decision during the season or right after the season.