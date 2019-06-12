Four-star Athlete Dillon Johnson is down to six schools. Those top six are Memphis, Oregon, Missouri, Ole Miss, Miss State, and Arkansas.

He recently made an unofficial visit to Memphis to check out the Big Cat Camp. Before the camp, he said he wanted to get to know the coaches better and build on the relationships with them.

What did he think of the camp and what was his favorite part?

"It absolutely great it was a great crowd and competition I just love how everybody really got after it. Just being able to spend time with Coach Jones and watching him coach just trying to see how he coaches his running backs," Johnson told TigerSportsReport.

His main recruiter from Memphis is running backs coach Anthony Jones.



