Louisiana wide receiver Dontae Fleming (6-foot-2 170 lbs.) visited Memphis this week and had a great time.



"It was great. The place is very nice," Fleming told TigerSportsReport. His favorite part was seeing the facilities and meeting the coaches and players.

Memphis wide receiver coach John Simon is his main recruiter. "I mean he is a good coach and he isn’t just all about football. He is also a good person off the field."