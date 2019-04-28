For the past 6 years Memphis has built themselves a Oklahoma to Memphis pipeline from Jackson Dillon to the Mashburn brothers. Memphis is getting talent in the Sooner state.

The latest player to earn an offer from Memphis from Oklahoma is running back/linebacker Zachary Dortch.

Dortch, 6-foot-0 205 lbs., says he's being recruited as a linebacker. Is that his preferred position?

"It doesn’t matter to me as long I’m on the field. I don't care where my position is," Dortch told TigerSportsReport.

His primary recruiter from Memphis is Coach Rushing.

"Coach Rushing is very honest and a great person to talk to."

He currently has offers from Memphis and Army but schools such as Texas Tech, Iowa State, and North Texas are talking to him.

Some of the determining factors for him on choosing a school will be if they have what he wants to major in, the coaching staff, and if the program is a fit for him.

What does he want to major in?

"I want to do accounting or business management."

Dortch said he doesn't have a timetable for a commitment and will evaluate each offer he receives.



He hasn't visited Memphis yet but plans to do so sooner rather than later.

