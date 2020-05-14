It's no secret that last football season was one that will forever live in the hearts of so many people across the great city of Memphis. However, like all great things, it must come to an end to make room for the future of Memphis football. A future so bright that many across the country have started to compare Memphis to Boise State.

Sure, last season will forever live in the hearts of fans across the 901 for a lifetime, but the best is yet to come. With first-year head coach Ryan Silverfield at the helm, Memphis fans have a lot to look forward during the 2020 season.

Memphis returns a three-headed monster on offense, with a sixth-year Brady White at the helm, leading the charge into the 2020 season. Brady White threw for over 4,000 yards last season and will be the only 4,000-yard passer to be returning to school in 2020.

The Tigers will also be returning the explosive playmakers in Kenneth Gainwell and Damonte Coxie.

Gainwell became the leader of the Tigers offense when Patrick Taylor Jr. went down with an injury last season. Gainwell finished the season with more than 2,000 yards on the ground.

As far as wideouts go, Damonte Coxie is as good as they come. If Coxie can complete his third straight season with at least 70 catches, he will have passed Anthony Miller as the school leader in receptions.

The Tigers will also look to Kundarrius Taylor, a transfer from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Mississippi. Taylor will be eligible to play right away for the Tigers adding depth to the offensive side of the ball.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers added a brand new experienced defensive coordinator in Mike MacIntyre. Coach MacIntyre comes to Memphis from Ole Miss, where he turned the Rebels defense into a force to be reckoned with in the SEC.

Coach MacIntyre will depend on defensive end Joe Dorceus to anchor this Memphis defensive unit in 2020. Last season, Dorceus finished second on the team in tackles for loss and sacks.

2020 will be different than 2019, a new coaching staff, new players, and much more. However, the future of Memphis football is bright. Memphis has turned their program into a Group of five powerhouse that will be the focal point of college football for years to come. As a new season approaches, embrace the past and look towards the future.