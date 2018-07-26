Senior defensive linemen Emmanuel Cooper wasn't satisfied with last year. The Tigers were 10-3 last year and nearly won the conference championship but that wasn't enough for Cooper and he knows what the defense needs to improve on.

"Pass rushing. Pass rushing. Pass rushing," Cooper told TigerSportsReport.com at the AAC Media Days.



The 6-foot-1 linemen recorded 27 tackles with 5 tackles for loss last year.

"We're going to get that done this year."

Cooper said he's a silent leader. He likes to lead on and off the field to make sure his teammates are doing the right thing.

His personal goal for this season?

"To give it my all. I want to leave it all on the field. I want to be happy with what I put out there at the end of the season."

Going against a great offensive line in practice helps him become a better player. Which offensive linemen does he hate going against in practice?

"(Laughing) You know, I hate going against the scout team. Last year was terrible (in a good way) but they are trying to make us better, especially against Navy."

It's not always business, there's time to relax and laugh. Which player does Cooper think is the funniest on the team?

"O.B. Goodson. (Laughing) That boy is so old. I've never met someone so young that has such an old spirit."

Cooper said the best dancer on the team is WR Damonte Coxie. The worst dancer is DL Desmond Hawkins.

What about the coaches?

"Coach Randolph can dance. He'll be out there dancing. The worst dancer? Got to be Coach Norvell. He can't dance at all. He's off rhythm, off beat, he gives Arkansas boys a bad name," Cooper said with a smile.

Once thing is for certain. Good dancing or not, they all want to be dancing together after a conference championship.

