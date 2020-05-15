Evansville transfer DeAndre Williams has announced that he’ll be transferring to the University of Memphis choosing the Tigers over Kentucky, Arkansas, and Baylor . The 6’9” 190lb. F averaged 15.2ppg 6.9rebs 2.7ast 1blk and 45.5% from 3 on 33 attempts for the Purple Aces last season. He’s a versatile point forward who can do a little bit of everything and would help to offset the loss of Precious Achiuwa.

Though Williams has committed to the Tigers, he still currently has his name in the NBA Draft. The league just extended the withdrawal date indefinitely with the status of the draft in question due to Covid-19. Despite being a sophomore last season, Williams will turn 24 in October. He was ruled ineligible for the 18-19 season at Evansville due to transcript issues pertaining to a home school background.

Purple Aces head coach Walter McCarty was fired in January amid sexual assault allegations. If Williams decides to withdraw from the draft and attend the Univ. of Memphis, he would likely have to win a waiver appeal in order to gain eligibility for the 20-21 season. It was once thought that the NCAA would pass a one time waiver for undergraduate transfers, but that is now not expected to go into effect for next season. The aforementioned firing of McCarty would be the crux of his claim.