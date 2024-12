The Memphis Tigers have finished the season at 11-2 with a Frisco Bowl win over West Virginia. It's time to see the PFF grades from the entire 2024 season.

Who were the highest graded players? Check it out.

We will only show the players with a minimum of 100 snaps.

PFF Player Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite (5-Star)

80 to 89 - Great (4-Sar)

70 to 79- Good (3-Star)

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average (2-Star)

50 - 59 - Below Average (1-Star)

49 and below - Poor (No Star)