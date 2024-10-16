Advertisement
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 16, 2024
Final Memphis PFF grades from the USF game
circle avatar
Bryan Moss  •  TigerSportsReport
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsBmoss

Rivals has continued its partnership with Pro Football Focus (PFF) which grants us the access to their comprehensive analytics and statistical tools. After each game, two separate analysts grade every player on each play of the game and the two totals are averaged out. We will only show the players with a minimum of 10 snaps. Here's the final PFF grades after further review.


PFF Player Grading Scale

90 and above - Elite (5-Star)

80 to 89 - Great (4-Sar)

70 to 79- Good (3-Star)

60 to 69 - Average to Above Average (2-Star)

50 - 59 - Below Average (1-Star)

49 and below - Poor (No Star)

* = Starter


Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement