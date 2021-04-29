 TigerSportsReport - Five-star DaJaun Wagner focused on basketball
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-29 07:40:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Five-star DaJaun Wagner focused on basketball

DaJuan Wagner
DaJuan Wagner (Courtesy of USA Basketball)
Jamie Shaw
Rivals.com

DaJaun Wagner currently holds the No. 1 spot in the 2023 Rivals150. Through two varsity seasons at Camden (NJ) Camden High, the 6-foot-3 Wagner is averaging 19.6 points and he led his team to a perfect 13-0 season this past year.

“I really stayed locked in over the past year, getting into the gym when I could and if I couldn’t get into the gym go on a run outside or do some pushups, really anything I could do to keep getting better and stay ready. The high school season went pretty well for us, even though it was short we just went out there and competed like every game was our last, and we won,” Wagner said.

Looking ahead, Wagner family the first family with three generations to play in the McDonald’s All American game (grandfather Milt in 1981 and father DaJuan in 2001), but he is not letting that get to him.

“I am doing what I love to do, playing basketball. I don’t really focus on all the accolades and all, I am really just a kid out here having fun.” Wagner said, “It feels great having all the kids come up after games, pictures and autographs, I love that kind of stuff. Knowing that people out there have that much support for me, it is a great feeling, I love it”

As for Wagner’s recruitment, there is a long way to go, but his father played for Kentucky's John Calipari at Memphis and maintains a very close relationship to this day. There will also be talk, and probable opportunity, of going the professional route.

