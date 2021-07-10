Former Tiger Wilson get Major League Call

Former Memphis Tiger, Bartlett Panther, CUSA player of the year and Memphis Redbird finally achieved a lifelong dream this week. Jacob Wilson received the call every baseball player dreams of on Wednesday night. At the age of 31, and following multiple stints in triple A for three different teams, including two with his hometown Memphis Redbirds, Jacob or Jake as he's known, was called up to the Oakland Athletics. He joined the team in Houston Thursday night.

Jake's route to the "show" was a circuitous one. Selected by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2012 following a stellar stint with the Tigers, he quickly rose through the minor league ranks before earning two stints with the Redbirds in 2016 and 2017. Jake was then selected by the Nationals in the Rule 5 draft and earned a slot in the minor league all-star game in 2018. In an attempt to move up Jake spent the 2019 season in Korea. In 2020 Jake re-signed with the Nationals, but didn't play due to the Covid pandemic.

Finally 2021 was his year following a series of injuries to the A's major league roster. The A's will spend the weekend in Dallas playing the Texans. The former Bartlett resident and Memphis Tiger becomes just the latest to achieve the dream.

