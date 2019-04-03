Cartersville (GA) offensive lineman Jonah Gambill recently picked up an offer from Memphis.

"I’m very exited on the offer. I think it could be a possible fit for me," Gambill told TigerSportsReport.

The 6-foot-3 265 lbs Tackle is being recruited by Memphis Offensive Line Coach Ryan Silverfield.

"I really like him. He talked to me and got to know me before he offered which I respect. And he has NFL coaching experience so I know he is a great coach."

Gambill said he has an early Top 3.

